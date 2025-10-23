DSU is helping any of its students affected by the federal government shutdown

Delaware State University is helping students and families feeling direct impacts from the ongoing federal government shutdown.

DSU President Tony Allen announced earlier this week the University would defer payments temporarily for students and families experiencing direct financial impacts from the shutdown.

“Through no fault of their own, too many families have been directly impacted by the shutdown. And in some households that will automatically mean “dreams deferred,” said Allen.

DSU will defer remaining payments for the Fall 2025 semester and reduce payment and financial balance requirements for qualifying students in good academic and financial standing to register for Spring classes.

A team from DSU Student Accounts, Student Success, Institutional Advancement and Financial Aid will review requests for any accommodations.

Students and/or parents are required to show documentation of furlough or other direct impact from the shutdown.

The University adds the committee may establish additional guidelines for review.

“As I work with my colleagues to reopen the government and fight to lower Delawareans’ skyrocketing health care costs,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons. “I’m glad that Delaware State University is stepping up to ensure that qualifying students won’t lose out on educational opportunities during the government shutdown. The burden of the shutdown can weigh heavily on families as they face furloughs and missed paychecks, and I’m grateful for the leadership of DSU President Tony Allen and the whole Del State community for their work to protect students and their educational futures.”

Anyone with questions about any shutdown accommodations are asked to email Student Accounts with “Government Shutdown” in the subject line. The email address is studentaccounts@desu.edu.