A conversation with Delaware’s 2024 Teacher of the Year Cory Hafer
Cory Hafer – an engineering and science teacher at Appoquinimink School District’s Middletown High – is Delaware’s teacher of the year.
Hafer was selected from a pool of 20 candidates and plans to continue promoting the value of building connections with students and using restorative methods in the classroom.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich went to Middletown High to talk with Hafer about being named teacher of the year and his approach as an educator.
Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich talks with Middletown High teacher Cory Hafer about being named teacher of the year