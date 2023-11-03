© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Education
The Green

A conversation with Delaware’s 2024 Teacher of the Year Cory Hafer

By Sarah Petrowich,
Kyle McKinnon
Published November 3, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT
Delaware's teacher of the year Cory Hafer alongside students at Middletown High.
Delaware's teacher of the year Cory Hafer alongside students at Middletown High.

Cory Hafer – an engineering and science teacher at Appoquinimink School District’s Middletown High – is Delaware’s teacher of the year.

Hafer was selected from a pool of 20 candidates and plans to continue promoting the value of building connections with students and using restorative methods in the classroom.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich went to Middletown High to talk with Hafer about being named teacher of the year and his approach as an educator.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich talks with Middletown High teacher Cory Hafer about being named teacher of the year

