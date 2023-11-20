Colonial School District preps for February referendum votes

The Colonial School District sets a date for a referendum seeking tax hikes for operating and capital costs.

Colonial is asking residents to approve an operating referendum, but the amount of that ask has not yet been determined.

And the Department of Education has approved a $122 million certificate of necessity for maintenance and improvements on all 13 district school buildings, excluding the Pre-K center - prompting a capital referendum as well.

“Parking lots, roofs, ADA accessible playgrounds, sidewalks, athletic facilities at the middle school and William Penn, which is one of the larger projects on the CN, it’s a completely redone athletic facility," says superintendent Jeff Menzer

Menzer adds a new lighted track and field will cost around $30 million.

Menzer says the state foots 60 percent of the bill, so the capital referendum will seek a property tax increase to cover the other 40 percent of the projects. He notes more specifics will be provided at December’s Board of Education meeting.

“Our campus is definitely aging," Menzer says. "It’s definitely evident and we believe this is a great investment in our students and our community, as well as in our staff for the operating. The bulk of an operating referendum is going to be to continue to fund staffing levels at where they are so that we can continue to provide quality support and services to families and students.”

Menzer says the district’s last referendum took place in 2017, which failed to pass on the first vote.

Colonial’s referendum vote is scheduled for February 29, 2024.