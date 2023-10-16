Public Education Compensation group offers new IT employee funding model in final recommendations

The Committee votes to send its final report on school staff funding to Gov. John Carney by Nov. 15.

Before finalizing their recommendations, the committee voted to approve a new funding structure for information technology employees.

The proposed model will cost the state close to $6.5 million to help fund technology staff positions within schools with district chipping in around $2.2 million

Sussex Academy Head of School and committee member Eric Anderson welcomes any and all state funding for IT positions.

“I’m just speaking from the charter perspective. Right now, obviously, we don’t get funding for this. An IT person is a non-negotiable position that we fund 100% locally, so I’m happy to receive any funding for it from the state side," Anderson said.

Under this model, not all schools will qualify for full funding from the state for an IT employee.

But, New Castle Vo-Tech Director of Business Sean Sokolowski believes districts will welcome the new funding and find ways to fill the remaining gaps.

“Being at three different districts, any state funded technology position would have been welcomed, and as a district, we would have figured out a way to fund that extra local share.”

The committee approved its recommendations with a caveat that State Rep. Kim Williams, who has not yet read the final report, may bring up any concerns before the Nov. 15 deadline.