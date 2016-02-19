Scalia legacy and the future of the U.S. Supreme Court

A major change is coming on the U.S. Supreme Court. The unexpected death of conservative stalwart Antonin Scalia last weekend creates an unanticipated opening on the nation’s highest court – one that could shift the balance of the court for years, if not decades, to come should President Obama nominate and the Senate confirm a more liberal leaning voice to a court that often delivers narrow 5-4 decisions.

The fact that the opening comes during a Presidential election year only serves to raise the stakes. Many Republicans, including Senator Majority leader Mitch McConnell, are telling the President not to send a nominee. They argue that making a selection should fall to the next president after voters have had their say. The President says he plans on sending a name to Capitol Hill.

That’s a lot to chew on, and to help us sort out the Scalia legacy and what’s next for the Supreme Court we turned this week to Mary Brigid McManamon, Constitutional law Professor at Widener University Delaware Law School.