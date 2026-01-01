DPM Travel Club

Welcome to the Delaware Public Media Travel Club. Imagine traveling alongside curious, engaged people who share your love of discovery, learning, and independent public media. These thoughtfully crafted adventures take you beyond sightseeing to experience new places, cultures, history, food, and stories.
Whether you’re traveling somewhere new or revisiting a favorite destination, every trip is an opportunity to learn, connect, and make lasting memories. Come explore the world with us.
Transportation, accommodations, and meals included - just pack your bags and get to the airport!
Shades of Ireland
Sept. 25 - Oct. 4, 2027 | From history-filled Dublin to the rolling green hills and dramatic coast, experience Ireland’s many charms on a journey through the Emerald Isle.Shades of Ireland →
Reflections of Italy
April 16-25, 2028 | Embark on a captivating journey that takes you from the piazzas of Rome to the canals of Venice. Encounter a land rich in history, culture, and romance.Reflections of Italy →