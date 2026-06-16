Perdue processing facility in Milford sees 68 pound ammonia leak

The Perdue processing plant in Milford is facing more issues with leaks.

The Perdue Farms processing facility in Milford leaked 68 pounds of gaseous ammonia into the air over the weekend.

The company says nine people were taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says ammonia should be considered toxic. And the CDC says low airborne concentrations of ammonia can cause eye and nose irritation.

The facility says a failed seal on an air exchanger at the plant caused the leak. DNREC says “safe and necessary” repairs were made by employees, and emergency units conducted air monitoring.

The facility will return to normal operation, but DNREC officials say the incident is still under investigation.

Perdue said in a statement that safety is its number one priority, and that they will conduct a “thorough review of the incident.”

The leak comes just days after Perdue announced six pounds of ammonia was released by the same facility.