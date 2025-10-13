Nor'easter brings road flooding to some areas in Delaware

Nor’easter storm winds and coastal flooding impacted several communities in the First State.

The storm prompted coastal flood warnings into Monday, along with a voluntary evacuation order for portions in Bowers Beach Sunday.

Gov. Meyer also activated the Delaware National Guard Sunday to assist those impacted by the storm.

Some areas, such as Bethany Beach and the areas surrounding the Indian River Inlet, have seen residential street flooding and high-water levels.

C. R. McLeod, Director of Community Relations for the Delaware Department of Transportation, said that the flooding wasn't just in those areas, either.

"Where we’re seeing flooding is where we routinely see flooding, those areas vary across the state." he told DPM.

Coastal areas like Dewey Beach and the Indian River Inlet area were hit hardest - while some Central Delaware communities like Smyrna and Odessa were also affected by road flooding and high winds.

Isreal Hale / Delaware Public Media Beach areas near the Indian River Inlet bridge see water pooling near access points.

But McLeod notes the state caught a break by seeing less rain than originally forecast.

“Which definitely helps. It helps prevent more widespread flooding from occurring, but what we have seen is what we expected with the winds.” he said.

McLeod adds the higher winds are a huge part of what causes bay flooding, which he notes was the primary problem with this storm.

Continued flooding of Route 1 is “possible” for now, as DelDOT says water is filling the shoulders of the roadway creating a higher likelihood of flooding.

McLeod says he expects the situation to improve as the week goes on. In the meantime, all drivers should observe road closure signs and follow detours.

