Delaware activates National Guard as nor'easter slams the coast

The First State is dealing with the effects of a Nor’easter rolling up the Atlantic coast.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) says the Delaware National Guard has been activated to help handle issues created by coastal flooding and high winds.

Reception centers are open at the Magnolia Fire Hall in Kent County and the Millsboro Fire Hall in Sussex County - with shelter preparations underway, should they be needed.

The mayor of Bowers Beach issued a voluntary evacuation order Sunday afternoon for residents east of Whitwells Delight Road. Residents needing shelter should go to the Magnolia Fire Company or contact Kent County Emergency Operations Center at 302-735-3465 for further instructions.

DNREC has closed beaches, surf crossings, and campgrounds at Delaware Seashore State Park and Cape Henlopen State Park until further notice.

Delaware is under a coastal flood warning until 8 p.m. Monday. Sussex County is under a wind advisory until 6 a.m. Monday.