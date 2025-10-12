© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delaware activates National Guard as nor'easter slams the coast

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published October 12, 2025 at 5:44 PM EDT
DekDOT traffic camera shows storm impact at Indian River Inlet Br
DelDOT
DekDOT traffic camera shows storm impact at Indian River Inlet Bridge

The First State is dealing with the effects of a Nor’easter rolling up the Atlantic coast.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) says the Delaware National Guard has been activated to help handle issues created by coastal flooding and high winds.

Reception centers are open at the Magnolia Fire Hall in Kent County and the Millsboro Fire Hall in Sussex County - with shelter preparations underway, should they be needed.

The mayor of Bowers Beach issued a voluntary evacuation order Sunday afternoon for residents east of Whitwells Delight Road. Residents needing shelter should go to the Magnolia Fire Company or contact Kent County Emergency Operations Center at 302-735-3465 for further instructions.

DNREC has closed beaches, surf crossings, and campgrounds at Delaware Seashore State Park and Cape Henlopen State Park until further notice.

Delaware is under a coastal flood warning until 8 p.m. Monday. Sussex County is under a wind advisory until 6 a.m. Monday.
Politics & Government
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne