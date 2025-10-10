Heavy rain and winds are coming to Delaware this weekend

A Nor’easter is heading towards the First State this weekend.

"Beginning sometime Saturday night, but the real peak of the storm should be Sunday, Sunday night and then possibly even lingering into Monday," said Paul Fitzsimmons, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

His timeline for the storm has the heaviest rain and wind hitting Delaware Sunday.

The storm is a coastal event where the beaches will see the most rain with amounts between one and two inches possible Sunday, and more than half an inch expected Sunday night.

"Really one of the biggest concerns again we have is coastal flooding,” said Fitzsimmons. “We're looking at moderate to potentially even major coastal flooding with this system. Again, especially affecting southern parts of the state."

Fitzsimmons notes that with the rain high winds are in the forecast with gusts up to 60 mph.

With all of the rain and wind, Fitzsimmons says there will be other concerns.

"Beach erosion is likely going to be a problem as well given the strong winds, the significant waves we'll see and just the prolonged period that this will be going on for over a period of really a day and a half to two days, basically," said Fitzsimmons.

As for the rest of the state, half an inch of rain is expected in Dover Sunday while a quarter of an inch is expected in Wilmington, and while it will be windy it’s not expected to be as bad as the coast.

The good news according to Fitzsimmons is that next week is expected to bring calm weather once the system leaves the state.