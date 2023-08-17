The state wants the public's input on a new State Service Plan

DHSS and the Governor’s Commission on Community and Volunteer Service wants community input to develop a plan to transform service and volunteerism in Delaware.

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services and the commission are looking for community involvement with the “I Am a Volunteer Survey.”

The goal is to help service and volunteerism thrive and make a positive impact on the lives of Delawareans that’s lasting.

Commission executive director John Sullivan says community input is important since each county in Delaware has different needs.

"To get out there and really see what the community feels or needs in their community it's different,” said Sullivan. Delaware is a small state, but you go through New Castle, Kent, and Sussex they're like oil and water; they're different in what they feel they need."

The State Service Plan is a requirement from AmeriCorps, and it’s developed by the commission every three years.

The plan includes goals, priorities, and strategies for promoting national and community service including how AmeriCorps-funded programs fit into the plan.

“AmeriCorps, they have six focus areas. That's disaster services, environmental stewardship, economic opportunity, healthy futures, education, and veterans and military families. So since this is a plan that is required by the AmeriCorps agency there is that focus on those areas," said Sullivan.

The survey is available at volunteer.delaware.gov.