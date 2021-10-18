-
A new bill in the General Assembly seeks to add restrictions on so-called “ghost guns.”Ghost guns can be made at home using a 3D printer. They don’t have…
-
Sen. Chris Coons is criticizing comments on guns made during Thursday night’s Democratic debate in Houston.Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is calling…
-
Stores with locations in Delaware are re-examining their policies allowing gun owners to open carry in their stores.Walmart decided last week it will stop…
-
Delaware’s junior Sen. Chris Coons is pushing gun legislation in the wake of recent mass shootings.Coons has called for the Senate to pass background…
-
Legislation expanding the law that seeks to prevent children from getting access to loaded guns is heading to Gov. John Carney (D).State Rep. Sean Lynn’s…
-
New gun restriction proposals brought hundreds of gun owners to Legislative Hall in Dover Wednesday.Gun rights advocates marched on a Moms Demand Action…
-
State officials say residents have just a couple of days to turn in firearm-modifying devices that are becoming illegal to possess.Possession of bump…
-
A Superior Court judge ruled against regulations on carrying guns in Delaware State Parks last week.The Delaware Supreme Court declared a ban on…
-
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say weapons and ammunition were seized during an outbound inspection at the Port of Wilmington late last…
-
State senators could vote on legislation banning assault style weapons next week. Senate President Pro Tem David McBride (D-Hawk's Nest) put it on…