Wilmington kicks off annual celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Wilmington’s annual celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities kicks off with the recent Awards Gala and culminates in HBCU Week and the HBCU College Fair in September.

The 4th Annual HBCU Week Awards Gala June 9th raised $343,000 to support the city’s 2023 Festivities.

This year’s Gala honored the four 2019 recipients of Future of Chemistry Scholarships. All four graduated with honors this spring - two from Howard University, and two fromNorth Carolina State A&T.

The Gala also recognized the first Mike Purzycki Changemaker Scholarship winner Alahni Napier. Alahni is a graduate of the Charter School of Wilmington. She will use her $10,000 award to attend Morgan State University in Baltimore.

HBCU Week is an annual initiative that encourages high-school aged youth to further their education at one of the more than 100 historically black colleges and universities across the United States.

The annual College Fair features an "on the spot" acceptance process. Participating colleges assess students immediately using their transcript and SAT/ACT score. Since 2017, more than 6,000 on-the-spot acceptances have been made with over $60 million in scholarships awarded.