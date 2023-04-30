DNREC extends EV rebate program

The Electric Vehicle Rebate Program in Delaware is extended for another year.

The program started in July 2015, and it was to end on April 30. It is now scheduled to run through April 30, 2024.

Rebates from the Clean Vehicle Rebate Program are for the lease or purchase of qualifying electric vehicles.

"So, Battery Electric Vehicles or Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles depending on what you buy. It's up to $2,500 rebate for Battery Electric Vehicles based on a MSRP of 50,000 or less, and it's up to a $1,000 rebate for Plug-in Electric Hybrids with a base MSRP of 50,000 or less," said DNREC spokeswoman Nikki Lavoie.

There will be a new application portal to make it easier for shoppers to redeem the rebate at the dealership or up to 90 days after purchase, and new price limits are based on the manufacturer’s suggested retail price not total price.

Lavoie says there’s also a list that gives shoppers a quick reference to the Battery Electric Vehicles and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles eligible for the rebate.

"There's more than 30 types of cars right now that are eligible for the rebate,” said Lavoie. “That's going to likely continue to increase so we're updating that list every day, and if you're looking for a car you want to make sure that it qualifies for the state rebate you can go to that site and view the list and get that information very quickly."

On top of this state rebate, there are also federal tax credits available for many models of electric vehicles.

Since the start of this year, Delaware’s program has handed out nearly 400 rebates totaling almost 1 million dollars. Over its nearly 8-year lifespan, the program has issued more than 4,000 worth over $9 million.