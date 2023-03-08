Delmarva Power natural gas costs will decrease come April 1

The Delaware Public Service Commission approves a decrease in Delmarva Power’s natural gas costs.

The 23% decrease was announced Wednesday, and goes into effect April 1.

After April 1, the average gas customer will see a $5.41 decrease in their bills.

In February, Delmarva Power filed an application to amend its Gas Cost Rate – which is the total gas cost for natural gas service – because of a warmer than expected winter and lower than forecasted natural gas prices.

This decrease comes after customers dealt with higher utility bills over the winter following an increase in natural gas costs last year.

The Public Service Commission approves natural gas costs on an annual basis, and the rates can be adjusted throughout the year to ensure regulated utilities are not over or under collecting what’s allowed by the Commission.

Heating accounts for the biggest portion of utility bills according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Commission notes Delawareans can find ways to decrease bills through Energize Delaware weatherization programs that help to find ways to produce savings.

The Commission adds some low-income Delawareans can also get financial assistance to deal with high energy costs through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).