-
A controversial proposal to generate natural gas from chicken processing waste clears another hurdle. Bioenergy DevCo wants to build an anaerobic digester…
-
The Public Service Commission heard public comments this week on Delmarva Power’s rate increase request.In August, the utility company asked to hike gas…
-
Just as temperatures cool and home heaters kick on, Delmarva Power is announcing its residential gas customers will need to dig deeper into their wallets…
-
Environmentalists, researchers and coastal residents gathered Friday in Dewey Beach for a preview of the regional ocean assessment that will be released…
-
For a fifth straight year, Delmarva Power customers will get a break on their natural gas costs.The average home will save a little under $17 a month once…