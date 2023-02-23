DSHA is asking all residents to take a housing survey

The Delaware State Housing Authority wants all residents to complete a confidential housing survey.

The survey is open through March 31, and will help inform DSHA, other housing agencies, and local jurisdictions about statewide housing needs.

Laurie Jacobs is with the Delaware State Housing Authority.

"The main goal of it is to guide housing agencies like ourselves as well as local jurisdictions in efforts to prioritize housing and housing related services, target more program and policy responses, and better coordinate the use of federal, state, and local funds,” said Jacobs. “So we are really interested in hearing from residents."

The survey is part of a comprehensive statewide housing needs assessment.

Jacobs says they also hope to learn about housing experiences and preferences.

"What type of housing they would like to see in the future. What type of housing needs they have currently, and what the agency can do to help solve them, as well as just their general thoughts on housing in Delaware, and how it can improve for future generations," said Jacobs.

Results from the survey will be put into a final report that will offer recommendations addressing various housing challenges. That report is expected to be released later this year.

The survey – which takes about 15 minutes – is available at delawarecommunitysurvey.com in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.

Eligible survey takers will be entered into ongoing drawings to win one of five $100 gift cards.