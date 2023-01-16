DSHA announces new guidelines and partnerships for the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program

There are new guidelines and partnerships for the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program.

The Delaware State Housing Authority announces the new changes include removing the requirement of 30-day mortgage delinquency.

That means homeowners who don’t have a delinquent mortgage are now eligible to apply for the program.

Laurie Jacobs is the director of public relations for the Delaware State Housing Authority. She says there are other updates to the program.

"We also added a new feature in which we can pay for up to 6 months of forward mortgage relief payment. That means you can have your mortgage payment paid up for 6 months in the future, and then last but not least we raised the total assistance amount from 40,000 to 50,000 per household," said Jacobs.

On top of expanding the program, DSHA unveiled new partnerships to help with application assistance and ongoing financial planning support for homeowners in need.

Legal aid services will be provided by Legal Services Corporation Delaware, while housing counseling services will be handled by six organizations including NeighborGood Partners, First State Community Action, Telamon Corporation, Neighborhood House Inc., Housing Opportunities of Northern Delaware Inc., and Interfaith Community Housing.

Eligibility and an application for the program is at demortgagehelp.com

"As always the Delaware State Housing Authority's goal is housing stability. We want to make sure - and especially for our homeowners - that they can stay in their homes, remain stable, and safe. So we want to make sure that these funds can help support that goal," said Jacobs.

The program is funded with federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act and Homeowner Assistance Fund.

