The Wilmington Public Library continues their effort to bring care to the community

Community members needing dental care can look to the Wilmington Public Library to get connected to local resources later this month.

The Wilmington Public Library is partnering with the Bureau of Dental Health Services to host the free event Saturday Jan 21st.

Non-invasive dental screenings will be offered on-site at the library for both children and adults, and will be used to help people get referrals.

“There will be affordable dental referrals based on their needs. We will actually have someone here to help with insurance to get them on Medicaid or on the marketplace. If they can’t get insurance we’ll find other options for them to get dental health care,” said Leah Howard, Youth Service Program Coordinator for the Wilmington Public Library.

She says there will also be demonstrations focusing on preventative care to show people how to maintain healthy teeth to prevent emergency situations, as well as story time to entertain the kids.

Howard adds that this event is part of the library’s efforts to support the community in different areas beyond the cultural programming they offer, such as book readings from well-known authors.

Other events like this one include coat drives and diaper giveaways, and Howard says they’re looking for other community partners to host even more.

This event is free to both children and adults and will run from noon to 4pm on January 21st.

More community events from the library can be found on their website.