UD advances in NCAA FCS playoffs to play familiar opponent

Thanks to a strong ground attack, the Blue Hens advance with ease in the NCAA FCS playoffs.

In UD’s 56-17 win over Saint Francis Saturday at Delaware Stadium, the Blue Hens rushed for 283 rushing yards.

The attack was led by Kyron Cumby’s 111 yards and Marcus Yards 85 yards. Even QB Nolan Henderson contributed a rushing TD in UD’s second largest postseason victory ever.

The 39-point margin is second only to the 40-point win in the 2003 National Championship game.

And head coach Ryan Carty says the RB by committee approach is working for the Hens.

“We have four capable ones so we are going to keep using them in that way so that we don't have to wear anybody out. If we had one guy that was head and shoulders not even close better than everybody else, maybe we would give them 50 carries a game, but there's four capable guys that are all good at what they do and they're different. So it kind of gives us an opportunity to use guys in different situations and have a little bit of a different look for the defense when we put one of the four guys out there," said Carty.

The Blue Hens used a total team effort for the win, which sets up a showdown at top-ranked South Dakota State this Saturday.

Carty hopes the Hens carry some confidence from the first round win on the road with them.

"We can certainly use that confidence. Anytime we play a football game we're going to learn from the mistakes that we make and correct them. We're also going to take the things that we did well, and hopefully expand on those guys and make them better and better," said Carty.

UD is no stranger to this trip. They visited South Dakota State in May 2021 during the COVID-shortened spring season, losing 33-3 in the FCS semifinals.

But Carty was then offensive coordinator for Sam Houston State, which defeated the Jackrabbits championship game a week later. Kickoff this Saturday is at 3 pm.