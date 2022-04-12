UD star Jasmine Dickey selected in WNBA draft

A University of Delaware star gets drafted into the WNBA.

Jasmine Dickey was selected by the WNBA’s Dallas Wings with the 30th pick in Monday night’s draft.

Dickey helped lead the UD women’s team to a 24-8 record this past season - good enough for the program’s third CAA title and first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.

Dickey was the NCAA’s third leading scorer at 25.3 points per game, while averaging just over 10 rebounds, two assists, and almost two steals.

Dickey is the third UD player to be drafted by a WNBA team, joining Tyresa Smith and Elena Delle Donne.

Dickey’s Dallas Wings open regular season Saturday May 7 against the Atlanta Dream. Dickey comes close to her college home May 13th when Dallas visits Delle Donne and Washington Mystics in the nation’s capital.

