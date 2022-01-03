Delaware gets a reprieve after Monday's heavy snowfall

Delaware is recovering from the heavy winter storm Monday, hitting the southern part of the state stronger than the north.

While portions of northern Delaware escaped with little snow and wet roads, Ellendale in Sussex County saw 14 and half inches of snow - most in the state.

Other places like Seaford and Harrington reached one foot - while the state’s capital, Dover, and other spots in Kent County saw 8 to 10 inches.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dean Iovino says luckily, we should not see any similar conditions the rest of the week.

“As we go through the middle part of the week, it’s actually gonna remain mild,” says Iovino. “With temperatures getting into the 40’s Wednesday and Thursday. Then there’s a chance for additional precipitation on Thursday night and Friday.”

Iovino says that precipitation coming Friday could be snow, rain or a mix of the two, but they can’t predict any amounts this far out.

He adds something to continue to watch out for this week is icy conditions on the roads, as melting snow and rain combined with freezing conditions overnight could make travel unsafe.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.