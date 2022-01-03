Kent and Sussex County schools closing again Tuesday in wake of snowstorm

Kent and Sussex County took the brunt of Monday’s winter storm – and schools there are being affected again as they clean up.

In Sussex County - Cape Henlopen, Indian River, Laurel, Seaford, Sussex Tech and Woodbridge Districts are closed Tuesday.

In central Delaware – Caesar Rodney, Capital, Lake Forest and Milford School Districts are closed Tuesday.

Smyrna School District is moving to virtual learning Tuesday, with school buildings and offices closed.

