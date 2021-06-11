The Green - June 11, 2021

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Next week, the State of Delaware joins the Delaware Heritage Commission to launch a series of forums on Black history in the First State.

The first of these virtual events focuses on this month’s celebration of Juneteenth, as well as other topics.

And one of the panelists - Dr. Reba Hollingsworth from the Heritage Commission – joins us to discuss the forums and teaching Black History.

BLACK_HISTORY_FORUM_GREEN_06112021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Dr. Reba Holligsworth of the Delaware Heritage Commission. Listen • 16:26

Two weeks ago, we looked at some charter schools expanding to meet the demands they are seeing.

This week, we look at one - Great Oaks – that’s looking to shrink in coming years to address issues it's having.

Contributor Larry Nagengast looks at their plans for the future.

GREAT_OAKS_CHARTER_GREEN_06112021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss Great Oaks Charter School's plans. Listen • 11:12

A service dog training program in Maine State Prison is the setting for a new book from author and former Marine Craig Grossi.

Grossi’s second book is called Second Chances: A Marine, His Dog, and Finding Redemption.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Grossi chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about his latest work.

ARTS_PLAYLIST_SECOND_CHANCE_GREEN_06112021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews author Craig Grossi. Listen • 10:42

A few years ago, we brought you a story on a tool to help fishers avoid accidentally catching the endangered Atlantic sturgeon.

This week, we have an update on the locally developed technology.

Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with University of Delaware postdoctoral researcher Matthew Breece and UD College of Earth, Ocean, and Environment professor Matthew Oliver about how the tool is used—and how it’s evolved since it was first released.