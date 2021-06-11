Arts Playlist: 'Second Chances: A Marine, His Dog, and Finding Redemption'

A service dog training program in Maine State Prison is the setting for a new book from author and former Marine Craig Grossi.

Grossi’s second book is called Second Chances: A Marine, His Dog, and Finding Redemption.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Grossi chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about his latest work.

We met Craig Grossi and Fred - his rescue dog from the streets of Afghanistan - four years ago in his first book, Craig and Fred: A Marine, A Stray Dog, and How They Rescued Each Other.

Now, Fred is back.

“I would encourage people to read “Craig and Fred” of course, but it is certainly not required reading to pick up “Second Chances” and jump right into where Fred and I are in this next chapter.”

Grossi notes that many inmates at Maine State Prison training service dogs to become companions for disabled vets are vets themselves.

"It struck me very early on in the writing process and when I first started coming up with the concept of this book that just reviewing my life and comparing it to some men that are incarcerated up here in our home state of Maine - in Maine State Prison, you know I realized very quickly that the trajectory of my life was because of a lot of second chances that I had received,” said Grossi.

Grossi was raised in the Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C. He's a Marine Corps veterans, recipient of the Purple Heart and Georgetown University grad.

