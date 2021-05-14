The Green - May 14, 2021

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

A school year unlike any other is drawing to a close across the First State.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant students in Delaware spent less time in their classrooms and a substantial amount to time navigating some version of remote learning.

The consensus is this caused many kids to learn less than they would in a normal year.

How best to catch-up is a question schools and the state are grappling with as summer break looms next month. This week, contributor Larry Nagengast looks at some of the issues they face and approaches they’ll take.

covid_learning_loss_green_05142021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss what the state and its schools are doing to combat pandemic learning loss. Listen • 15:56

Delaware’s largest pediatric health care provider is rebranding itself.

Nemours Children’s Health System will simply be known as Nemours Children’s Health starting this summer. And its flagship hospital in Wilmington, the Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, is changing its name to the Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino recently spoke with Nemours President and CEO Dr. Larry Moss and Nemours' Chief Population Health Officer Dr. Kara Odom Walker about the changes and how they tie to the health system’s new strategic plan.

nemours_rebrand_green_05142021.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino interviews Nemours President and CEO Dr. Larry Moss and Nemours Chief Population Health Officer Dr. Kara Odom Walker. Listen • 9:13

Some state lawmakers are pushing for Delaware to join a growing of number of states requiring more substantial Black history education in schools.

And when drafting her bill, State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker looked to the community it will affect most - public school students.

Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia caught up with two students from the Delaware Black Student Coalition to get their thoughts on legislation - and their contribution to writing it.

38643_DBSCEducation_for_web.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Roman Battaglia interviews Tariah Hyland and Makkaia Tatum-Islam from the Delaware Black Student Coalition. Listen • 16:19

On the House floor last month, some Republicans fought against the effort, calling it divisive and arguing it would further divide America along racial lines.

But members of the Delaware’s Black Student Coalition disagree. St. Georges Tech senior Tariah Hyland helped found the group this year.

“The division right now is being perpetrated through the curriculum, perpetrating ideas of white supremacy which is the division, which is the divide — and if anything is closing the divide and unifying us because what we’re learning is not okay,” she says.

Hyland says at her school, kids only learn about Black history in reference to slavery and civil rights, and don’t hear about changemakers, inventors or other aspects of Black culture and society.

Delaware’s climate has gotten warmer and wetter in recent decades.

The new climate “normals” the federal government released last week made this clear.

And Delaware’s farmers are among the groups working to adapt to the changes.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt talks with Emelea Earnest and David Owens of the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension about what the First State’s “new normal” means for agriculture