Nemours' new strategic plan includes change to A.I. duPont hospital name

Delaware’s largest pediatric health care provider is rebranding itself. Nemours Children’s Health System will now be simply known as Nemours Children’s Health.

Nemours President and CEO Dr. Larry Moss says the change is meant to usher in a new five-year strategic plan to continue a move away from traditional health care payment models and address health issues outside hospital walls.

“The underpinnings are two key principles:one is to redefine the meaning of health for kids to something bigger and more expansive than medical care, and the other is to change the way medical care is paid for in this country so the financial incentives of our health systems are aligned with the health incentives of our patients and families," said Moss.

moss_full.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino interview Nemours President and CEO Dr. Larry Moss Listen • 5:30

Nemours' Chief Population Health Officer Dr. Kara Odom Walker explains that, in part means looking deeper into the issues that face children and the families on a daily basis.

“It’s about the inequities in our society, and we know that, unfortunately, sometimes zip code determines more about your life expectancy and how long you will live than anything else that we do in health care. The refocus on health is critically important,” said Odom Walker.

odom_walker_nemours_rebrand_full.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino interviews Nemours' Chief Population Health Officer Dr. Kara Odom Walker. Listen • 5:40

Moss notes the new direction includes a new name for its flagship hospital in Wilmington - the Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children.

“We’re changing the hospital name to Nemours Children’s Health Delaware, in concert with our hospital in Florida, Nemours Children’s Health Florida, which is in Orlando, to provide clarity and uniformity of message for a national health system," said Moss.

But Moss notes Nemours’ Delaware campus will become the Alfred I. DuPont campus to honor the health system’s benefactor.

"Alfred not going anywhere," said Moss.

Nemours operates in five states with its corporate headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.

Its rebrand will be made official in August.