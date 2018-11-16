The Green - November 16, 2018

Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:

New Castle County recently surveyed residents of the Eden Park and Hamilton Park neighborhoods about their environmental concerns – and take their temperature about the possibility of relocating.

Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt has more on the survey and what’s next based on the results.

EPHP_RELOCATE_GREEN_1116201.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt reports on a survey of Eden Park Gardens and Hamilton Park about environmental conditions and relocation. Listen • 9:13

As consumers plunge into the traditional holiday shopping season, they are expected to spend more than ever.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida has more on just how much they may spend - and where and how they’ll do it - as she takes an in-depth look at the holiday shopping season outlook and where to find the best deals.

HOLIDAY_SHOP_GREEN_1116201.mp3 Contributor Eileen Dallbrida and Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne discuss the 2018 holiday shopping season. Listen • 11:41

In the latest edition of Arts Playlist, we highlight the book “Against All Odds: The Ray Firmani Story” which tells the story of a Delawarean who served in World War II.

ARTS_PLAYLIST_FIRMANI_GREEN_1116201.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Mitch Topal and Ray Firmani, the author and subject of "Against All Odds: The Ray Firmani Story." Listen • 14:27

It’s not likely many people, if asked, could identify Christian Krauch as the beer brewing pioneer known as Delaware's "Father of Lager Beer."

The recently opened Wilmington Brew Works brewery is trying to rectify that. It’s joining with Krauch’s descendents and others to help raise money for a memorial to be placed on his unmarked grave in the Wilmington & Brandywine Cemetery, and perhaps make people aware of his contribution to the state’s rich brewing tradition.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we talk to one of the people behind the effort, beer historian John Medkeff.