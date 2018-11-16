Finding the best 2018 holiday deals

Holiday shoppers can expect a gift from retailers this year, with abundant deep discounts and doorbusters

Sales start before the turkey gravy has cooled on Thanksgiving, with bargains in electronics, apparel, toys and appliances. The year’s lowest prices on luggage, bedding and children’s pajama are expected on Thanksgiving Day, according to EarlyBlackFriday.com, a tracker of retail promotions.

Walmart, Target and Kohl’s are promoting toys, capitalizing on a gap in the market created when Toys R Us shuttered its stores. JCPenney is discounting Nerf, Hot Wheels and Disney playthings by 50 percent. Deals also include Peppa Pig's Treehouse and George's Fort Playset for $24.99 at Target, Paw Patrol Lookout Play Set for $34.99 at Kohl's, and Ryan's World Giant Golder Egg for $34.82 at Walmart.

Cabela’s, a favorite with the sporting set, is reeling in customers with deals that start the day before the holiday and run through the weekend. Men’s Roughneck jeans, typically $29.99, will be marked down to $9.97. You can bag Vortex Diamondback binoculars priced at $129.97, $100 off.

Ashley Black’s FasciaBlaster line has developed a devoted following in the fitness and beauty segment. Various packages will be on sale on Black Friday, through Cyber Monday. The starter kit, which includes a FasciaBlaster, FaceBlaster and Plastic Nugget, a pocket-sized tool, will be marked down from $174 to $99.

Still making your wish list? Here are other bargains to consider:

For the chef in your life, JCPenney has hot prices on Cooks brand small kitchen appliances, including toasters, coffee makers, waffle irons, and griddles for $7.99.

The picture is great for buyers of HDTVs. Toshiba’s 43-inch LED 2160p Smart 4k UHD TV is $129.99 (that’s $200 off) at Best Buy. Sharp’s 65-inch 4k Roku Smart HDTV is priced at $398 at Walmart.

In video games, the Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Spier-Man Bundle will be $199.99 at Target, $100 off. The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle is priced at $299.99 at Walmart.

Electronic deals are buzzing, with Apple iPad Mini 4 (128GB) for selling for $249.99, a discount of $150, at Target. The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (128GB) for is $599, marked down $360, at Best Buy. An HP Color LaserJet Pro M477fnw Wireless All-In-One Printer is $299.99 at Staples, $230 off the list price.

Looking for an intelligent choice in smart home gadgets? Google Home Hub, a virtual personal assistant, is marked down $50 to $99 at Walmart. Amazon Echo is $69 at Kohl’s, which is offering a bonus of $15 in Kohl's Cash to be spent on other purchases. The Nest Learning Thermostat, discounted $80 to $179.99, comes with $45 in Kohl's Cash.

Families expecting guests for the holidays might be interested in a Serta 16-inch Queen-sized air mattress with an internal pump. It’s priced at $49 at Target, less than half the $110 list price. Need something to top it off? All sizes of Hotel Suite white down comforters will be priced at $59.99 at Kohl's, with a bonus $15 Kohl’s Cash. If you are traveling over the holidays, JCPenney has a deal on luggage: a five-piece Protocol set for $39.99.

