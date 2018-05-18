"A Matter of Facts" podcast: McKay Jenkins

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information. Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has created a podcast– "A Matter of Facts" – to delve into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming.

This week on The Green, we bring you the latest episode of A Matter of Facts – featuring a conversation with investigative journalist and Univ. Of Delaware professor McKay Jenkins.

His latest book, Food Fight: GMOs and the Future of the American Diet, focuses on the contentious national debate over the safety, politics, and environmental implications of genetic engineering and industrial food. And in this edition of A Matter of Facts, host Nancy Karibjanian discusses the issues his book raises and more.

Delaware Public Media is proud to help produce this podcast and we also thank the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its generous support of this initiative and the Pulitzer Prizes for its partnership.