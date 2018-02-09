© 2021
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports

History Matters: Delaware State Univ. documentary

Delaware Public Media
Published February 9, 2018 at 4:15 PM EST
dsu_feature_0.jpg

Delaware State University hosted a public screening of a new documentary about the school’s history this week.  “Delaware State University: A Legacy of Opportunity” is a film about the beginnings of the only Historically Black College in the First State.

For this month’s History Matters, produced in conjunction with the Delaware Historical Society,  Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino sat down with Delaware Humanities Executive Director Marilyn Whittington, who helped get the project off the ground.

