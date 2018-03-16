"A Matter of Facts" podcast: Joan DelFattore

Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information. Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

A new podcast– A Matter of Facts - will delve into this topic and we bring you the first episode this week.

It’s hosted by Nancy Karibjanian and features Joan DelFattore, who holds a PhD in English and a MS in clinical psychology, and is professor emeritus of English and Legal Studies at the University of Delaware. DelFattore is currently exploring how we decide what we believe and what we don’t and how we react when our beliefs are challenged. Her research is for a book called How We Think.

Delaware Public Media is proud to help produce this podcast created by Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming.

Delaware Humanities also thanks the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its generous support of this initiative and the Pulitzer Prizes for its partnership.