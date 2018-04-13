"A Matter of Facts" podcast: Dr. Danielle Ofri

In a world with Facebook, Twitter, 24/7 news channels, talk radio, citizen journalism, fake news, real news, audiences are drowning in an overwhelming overload of information. Clearly a guidepost is needed to identify what is a trustworthy and a reliable source of news and information.

Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has created a podcast– "A Matter of Facts" – to delve into this topic as part of its mission is to engage, educate, and inspire all Delawareans through cultural programming.

This week on The Green, we bring you the latest episode of "A Matter of Facts" – featuring a conversation with Dr. Danielle Ofri on seeking the best information on our health and our healthcare, and how can we better communicate with our own doctor.

Ofri is a physician at New York’s Bellevue Hospital, the oldest public hospital in country, and a faculty member at the NYU School of Medicine. She’s also co-founder and editor-in-chief of the Bellevue Literary Review, the first literary journal developed in a medical setting. She’s written extensively about medicine and the doctor-patient relationship – and her latest book What Patients Say, What Doctors Hear focuses on communication between doctors and patients.

Dr. Ofri will be speaking in Delaware April 28th at The Duncan Center in Dover. Her lecture will be preceded by dinner and the awarding of Delaware Humanities’ Joseph P. del Tufo Award for Distinguished Service to the Humanities to Bayhealth for the Literature and Medicine Program. Ticket information can be found here.

Delaware Public Media is proud to help produce this podcast and we also thank the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for its generous support of this initiative and the Pulitzer Prizes for its partnership.