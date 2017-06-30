The Green - June 30, 2017
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
Remember Phil the Seal? He first showed up in Delaware six months ago. This week, after being rescued and then rehabbed at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, he was released back into the wild. Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes was there for that release and has more on Phil's journey back to his natural habitat.
Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes also offers a look at what the restoration of Prime Hook National Wildlife refuge and its nearby beaches has meant to the horseshoe crab population.
In our Arts Playlist, the Freeman Stage in Sussex County is celebrating its 10th season this summer and Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart has more on its past, present and future.
Delaware Public Media's James Morrison brings us a conversation with a Univ. of Delaware professor on his team's research into the link between exercise and treating chronic kidney disease.
And this week's Enlighten Me features more from our Generation Voice Youth Media project as Mount Pleasant H.S. students tells us about where they find sanctuary.