Arts Playlist: Downstate summer staple celebrates 10 seasons

The Freeman Stage at Bayside just west of Fenwick Island is celebrating its 10th season. In the latest Arts Playlist Mark Arehart talks with Freeman Stage Communications Manager Alyson Cunningham about where the venue started and where it's headed.

With Firefly Music Festival in Kent County and a slew of big name bands coming through the Wilmington Arts, Sussex County could easily be a live music desert.

But for the last 10 summers The Freeman Stage at Bayside has been steadily delivering local and national acts.

"People in this area crave that. They want to have those arts experiences in their own backyard," Cunningham said.

"So the next iteration of the Freeman Stage at Bayside would be Coastal Arts Pavilion at Freeman Park. And we’re excited for that future."

She said the move, sometime in the next five years, would nearly double capacity to 4,000 and hopefully attract more nationally known acts.

Bands coming to The Freeman Stage this summer include Blues Traveler, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and The Wallflowers.

