Generation Voice: Finding your sanctuary

In this week’s Enlighten Me - we continue highlighting work done this year by students in our Generation Voice Youth Media project at Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District.

The term ‘sanctuary’ has been in the news a fair amount lately, often in connection to safe havens in cities or campuses for undocumented immigrants. But a sanctuary - a place of refuge and protection - can apply to anyone, including high school students.

During the stressful end-of-the year cramming for finals and for some, contemplating college and next steps - Generation Voice students were asked to write about - and record sounds from - their own safe places. This week and next, we’ll let you hear what some of them had to say.

Up first is sophomore Chris Smith’s profile of his sanctuary, his backyard.

Chrissanctuaryedited.mp3 Generation Voice: Mt. Pleasant HS soph. Chris Smith's sanctuary. Listen • 2:36

Now, not all students chose a physical place to call their source of protection. For junior Arielle Upshur-Defranco, her older brother acts as her sanctuary.

Ariellesanctuaryedited.mp3 Generation Voice: Mt. Pleasant HS junior Arielle Upshur-Defranco's sanctuary. Listen • 2:46

Next, sophomore Shawn Coulter takes us into his safe place - his bedroom.

Shawnsanctuaryedited.mp3 Generation Voice: Mt. Pleasant HS soph. Shawn Coulter's sanctuary. Listen • 2:00

Several students chose their bedrooms as their sanctuary. So now we’ll hear how sophomore James Collins’s compares to Shawn’s.

jamessanctuaryedited.mp3 Generation Voice: Mt. Pleasant HS soph. James Collins' sanctuary. Listen • 2:41

A reminder that all these pieces are from Generation Voice - our collaboration with the Brandywine School District at Mt. Pleasant High school and its radio station WMPH.

Our Youth media producer Megan Pauly runs that program, working with Mt. Pleasant teacher Paul Wishengrad.