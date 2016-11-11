The Green - November 11, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

The results of the 2016 Election are in. We dissect the Delaware vote and what it means for the First State’s political landscape with our political reporter James Dawson.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter discuss the 2016 election results in Delaware.

Polls during this election cycle seemed to miss the mark – especially when it came to assessing Donald Trump’s support. We dig into the election numbers and where the polls went wrong with Paul Brewer from UD’s Center for Political Communication.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Paul Brewer of UD's Center for Political Communication about 2016 election results and polling.

Delawareans of all ages spent the week digesting the news Donald Trump has won the presidency. That includes high school students, like those in our Generation Voice project at Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District. We talked to them about how they viewed the result.

Listen to reactions from Mount Pleasant High School students about what a Trump presidency means to them.

First State painter Linda Celestain’s new show “FLUENT” is inspired by all things big and small in nature. In this week’s Arts Playlist, we meet the artist and learn more about the exhibit now showing at the Delaware Div. of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington.

Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews with First State artist Linda Celestian.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we meet Adrienne Spencer who went from gardening while serving time in prison to a career as urban farmer for the Delaware Center for Horticulture.