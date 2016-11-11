Election 2016: What the results in Delaware mean

Election Day 2016 is now over. Delaware’s statewide races went pretty much as expected, but there was one major surprise in the General Assembly – one that sets up the possibility the State Senate could flip to Republicans.

The election results also have state Republicans eyeing the future with more optimism than they’ve had in recent years.

And Delawareans, like the rest of the nation, are also absorbing what the words "President Trump" mean, especially in a state that went for Hillary Clinton.

Political Reporter James Dawson stopped by The Green this week to help us wrestle with these topics and more.