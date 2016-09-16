© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

The Green - September 16, 2016

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published September 16, 2016 at 2:41 PM EDT
the_green_small_web.jpg

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

The Delaware Primary is over, with some unexpected results.  Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson stops by The Green to delve into the results and what they mean.

GREENSEG1-9-16-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss the results of the 2016 Delaware Primary.

It’s almost been a year since Jeremy McDole was shot and killed by Wilmington Police officers.  Our Megan Pauly talks with Mc Dole’s sister, Keandra, about her life - before and after her brother’s death.

GREENSEG2-9-16-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly visits with Jeremy McDole's sister, Keandra a year after her brother's shooting death in Wilmington.

A new report says state of school libraries in Delaware is “dire.”  We discuss why - and what can be done to improve them with State Librarian Annie Norman.

GREENSEG3-9-16-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews state librarian Annie Norman about the state of school libraries.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we introduce you to a Millsboro area farmer who’s getting into the beer business by growing hops.

GREENSEG4-9-16-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews farmer Jim Passwaters about his efforts to grown hops locally.

Tags

Delaware HeadlinesCraft beerElection 2016jeremy mcdoleSchool librariesHops
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media
Related Content
Load More