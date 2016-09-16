The Green - September 16, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

The Delaware Primary is over, with some unexpected results. Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson stops by The Green to delve into the results and what they mean.

GREENSEG1-9-16-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss the results of the 2016 Delaware Primary. Listen • 13:59

It’s almost been a year since Jeremy McDole was shot and killed by Wilmington Police officers. Our Megan Pauly talks with Mc Dole’s sister, Keandra, about her life - before and after her brother’s death.

GREENSEG2-9-16-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly visits with Jeremy McDole's sister, Keandra a year after her brother's shooting death in Wilmington. Listen • 8:44

A new report says state of school libraries in Delaware is “dire.” We discuss why - and what can be done to improve them with State Librarian Annie Norman.

GREENSEG3-9-16-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews state librarian Annie Norman about the state of school libraries. Listen • 15:29

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we introduce you to a Millsboro area farmer who’s getting into the beer business by growing hops.