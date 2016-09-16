© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

A look back at Delaware Primary 2016

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published September 16, 2016 at 2:34 PM EDT
election-signs.JPG
Delaware Public Media
/

Delaware’s 2016 Primary is in the books and it was an election that offered its fair share of interesting, if not wholly unexpected, results.

The First State is a major step closer to sending both its first woman and first African-American to Congress with Lisa Blunt Rochester’s surprising easy victory in the Democratic Primary for U.S. House.

A woman also won the Democratic nomination for Lt. Gov. with Bethany Hall-Long emerging from a crowded field to win.

And incumbents are out in the races for Wilmington mayor, New Castle County Exec. and Insurance Commissioner.

Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson stopped by The Green this week to help us sort through these results and more.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentElection 2016Bethany Hall-LongLisa Blunt Rochester
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media
Related Content
Load More