A look back at Delaware Primary 2016

Delaware’s 2016 Primary is in the books and it was an election that offered its fair share of interesting, if not wholly unexpected, results.

The First State is a major step closer to sending both its first woman and first African-American to Congress with Lisa Blunt Rochester’s surprising easy victory in the Democratic Primary for U.S. House.

A woman also won the Democratic nomination for Lt. Gov. with Bethany Hall-Long emerging from a crowded field to win.

And incumbents are out in the races for Wilmington mayor, New Castle County Exec. and Insurance Commissioner.

Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson stopped by The Green this week to help us sort through these results and more.