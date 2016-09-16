© 2021
Education

Panel offers recommendations to fix "dire" state of school libraries

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published September 16, 2016 at 2:32 PM EDT
school-library-plan.png

In recent years, we’ve heard a fair amount about public libraries here in the First State reinventing themselves to remain relevant.  They’ve upgraded technology and started offering e-books and free wi-fi while dedicating more space for community use and job centers to help people looking for work.

But what about school libraries? Where to they fit in now?

We have a look at what the state has in mind in the Delaware School Libraries Master plan released last month.  The report called the state of school libraries "dire," then presented 10 recommendations to change that.

This week we sat down with State Librarian Annie Norman to discuss what the report and the path forward it suggests.

Delaware School Libraries Master Plan

EducationSchool librariesAnnie Norman
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
