The Green - June 17, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Education issues remain front and center in the First State, even as another school year has ended. This week, we chat with Frederika Jenner, president of the Delaware State Education Association – the state’s largest union for teachers and other education professionals, about Wilmington school redistricting, student testing and teacher pay.

GREEN20160617SEG01.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews DSEA president Frederika Jenner. Listen • 13:59

This week at Legislative Hall there was a major surprise and some plot twists in one of the bigger stories this session. Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson returns to help us sort through it all.

GREEN20161716SEG2.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss this week's happening in the Delaware General Assembly. Listen • 9:29

Last weekend’s mass shooting at an Orlando gay night club has sparked renewed debate over strengthening gun laws – specifically banning assault rifles like the one used in the attack. We’ll hear from both sides of that issue here in the First State.

GREEN20160617SEG03.mp3 Delaware Public Media's James Morrison interviews Shooter's Choice gun store and shooting ranger owner Beth Parsons. Listen • 6:59

GREEN20160617SEG04.mp3 Delaware Public Media's James Morrison interviews the Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence's Dennis Greenhouse. Listen • 6:29

In this week’s Enlighten Me, a group of our Generation Voice students at Mount Pleasant High School look at Individualized Education Programs, or IEPs, through the lens of a classmate who has an IEP.