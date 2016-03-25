The Green - March 25, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

A Wilmington-based organization that advocates for homeless women plans its first awards ceremony in late April. It aims to focus not on short-term handouts but on empowering women to take stable homes for themselves and their children. Contributor Jon Hurdle tells us more.

GREENSEG1-3-26-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss homelessness in Delaware and the advocacy group HerStory Ensemble. Listen • 9:23

President Obama’s historic visit to Cuba made headlines this week – we learn more about conditions there from a Widener Univ. Delaware Law professor who recently took a group of students there.

GREENSEG2-3-25-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Widener Univ. Delaware Law School prof. John Culhane about his recent trip to Cuba with a group of students. Listen • 10:24

Delaware’s has moved aggressively to create incentives to keep DuPont jobs from fleeing the First State, but is there a plan to pay for them? Political reporter James Dawson investigates.

GREENSEG3-3-25-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson reports on how the state will pay for its incentive package for DuPont. Listen • 5:05

Spring is officially here now – and with it farmers and gardeners across the state are back outdoors prepping and planting. In recent years, some of what’s grown across the state is increasing finding its way to consumers through Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs – where people pick up boxes of locally sourced fruits, vegetables, and more at distribution points around the First State. Contributor Eileen Dallabrida takes a look at local CSAs.

GREENSEG4-3-25-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss CSAs in the First State. Listen • 7:39

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we head to William Penn High School to meet a pair of students whose passion for sports analytics is drawing attention.