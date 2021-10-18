-
15 Charter schools have approved a settlement with the Christina School District and the Delaware Department of Education over a funding dispute.The…
In a party-line vote, senate Democrats rebuffed a GOP effort to ask the state Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of spending $28.3 million in…
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:Or listen to individual stories below:Earlier this week, Delaware Tech hosted drone specialists and experts at…
Democrats on the Joint Finance Committee are doling out $28.3 million in legal settlement money to fund housing, education and crime reduction initiatives…
After a month-plus break for budget hearings, the full General Assembly was back at work this week in Dover, kicking off a three week run before its…
State budget lawmakers punted on divvying up the $28.3 million left over from legal settlements surrounding the 2008 mortgage crisis Tuesday after finding…
Delaware will join in a settlement with British bank HSBC over financial malpractice leading up to the 2008 mortgage crisis. The $470 million dollar…
Attorney General Matt Denn has renewed and revised his proposal to use $29 million in financial crisis settlement money to help some of the state’s most…
The First State’s use of some of its bank settlement funds is being challenged in court.The Delaware Community Reinvestment Action Council Monday filed…
Legislative Republican leaders are asking for a second legal opinion after the Joint Finance Committee set aside $2.1 million to boost policing efforts in…