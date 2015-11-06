The Green - November 6, 2015

Last weekend's auction of low number surf fishing licenses brought in even more money that state officials expected for Delaware's state parks. Delaware Public Media's James Dawson was there and gives us a taste of the auction and its success.

GREENSEG1-11-6-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's James Dawson takes us to the state's first live auction of new surf fishing license plates. Listen • 5:19

The latest effort to spark development in Downtown Dover is focused on the western gateway to the state capital. We talk to the head of the Dover/Kent County MPO about the plan and the challenges of downtown development.

GREENSEG2-11-6-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Dover/Kent County MPO executive director Rich Vetters. Listen • 10:56

Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik takes an in-depth look at how Delaware and other states in the region are doing in their efforts to meet EPA goals for improving water quality in the Chesapeake watershed by 2025.

GREENSEG3-11-6-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik reports on Delaware's challenges in meeting EPA goals for Chesapeake Bay watershed restoration, as compared to neighboring states. Listen • 6:23

Rehoboth Beach singer/songwriter Doug James has penned songs for the likes of Cher and Michael Bolton. Now he’s writing for himself. In our Arts Playlist, he visits with our Cathy Carter and plays songs from his new CD.

GREENSEG4-11-6-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter interviews Rehoboth Beach singer/songwriter Doug James (Part I - includes performance of "September Rain") Listen • 9:14

GREENSEG5-11-6-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter interviews Rehoboth Beach singer/songwriter Doug James (Part II - includes the song "Life is Mostly Beautiful With You") Listen • 8:44

In this week’s Enlighten Me, James Dawson visits Painted Stave Distillery in Smyrna to learn about its work to launch its own Delaware brand of bourbon.