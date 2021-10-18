-
The 2018 Farm Bill is heading to the president for his signature after both chambers of Congress passed a compromise version this week.It provides nearly…
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation released a draft plan recently to coordinate cleanup efforts in the…
For as long as there’s been a Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel at the mouth of the bay, there’s been a gift shop and restaurant perched on an island in the…
Osprey, like bald eagles, are a comeback story.Their eggs were destroyed by the pesticide DDT, until it was banned in 1972, when there were only about…
Tourists visiting the Chesapeake Bay region have plenty of options: boating, fishing, dining and more.But one particular type of tourism that has grown…
Water in the Chesapeake Bay that’s about 30 to 50 ft. deep is becoming more acidified, according to new research. That means carbon dioxide is dissolving…
Earlier this summer, we started hearing reports of dolphins in Chesapeake Bay. Some thought it was unusual; others said it was no big deal. So Joel McCord…
In 2009, President Obama signed an executive order recognizing the Chesapeake Bay as a national treasure. That began a federal-state partnership to…
President Donald Trump’s proposed budget eliminates all of the Chesapeake Bay Program’s $73 million and reduces or eliminates several other funds used to…
The Chesapeake Bay's crab, oyster and bait industry has been losing its American workforce since the late 1980s, as the old hands retire and younger…