Sonia Manzano reflects on transcending cultural barriers

Sonia Manzano is a television pioneer. As a first generation American of Latino descent, the actress was a groundbreaker as Maria on Sesame Street. When she began the show in 1971, there were very few Hispanics represented on national TV.

“It was very important for the show to let the viewers see Hispanics having the same hopes and dreams as everybody else; wanting to fall in love, get married, have a child and have that child be educated,” says Manzano. “At that time, Latinos were just the butt of jokes on television and Sesame Street obviously did not want to do that.”

For 44 years, Manzano educated and entertained children, guiding Big Bird, Elmo and the rest of the Sesame Street gang through life lessons.

The actress recently announced her retirement and has just released a new book, “Becoming Maria, Love and Chaos in the South Bronx.”

In her memoir, Manzano reveals she often escaped her sometimes difficult upbringing by watching television.

“I tried to put things together,’ she says. “I tried to answer my questions about life through what I saw on television and I’m sure that’s informed my work and my desire to work with very young children.”

On Thursday, Sept. 17, Sonia Manzano will speak at the University of Delaware. The free presentation is open to the public and is part of UD's Latino Heritage Month Celebration.