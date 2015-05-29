The Green - May 29, 2015

Lawmakers this week halted work on a 2016 budget until new revenue numbers come in next month. Political reporter James Dawson joins us to examine how far they are from balancing the books.

Newark based indie rock band Fiancé is one of two Delaware acts slated to play next month's Firefly Music Festival in Dover. We introduce you to the band and its music.

Jimmy Webb's songs have been sung by some of the greatest voices in music but his most enduring partnership was with musician Glen Campbell. In this week's Arts Playlist, Jimmy Webb shares the stories behind songs like Wichita Lineman, ahead of his upcoming performance at The Schwartz Center in Dover.

First State seniors are graduating from high school and with that comes celebrations. Some parents might think if a teen is going to drink alcohol, its safer to do it at home. DHSS secretary Rita Landgraf tells us why that's a bad idea.

And in this week's Enlighten Me, science reporter Eli Chen talks with a University of Delaware professor working to draw more women into the computer science field.

You can listen to the entire show here.