State Fair in full swing with temperatures well below average

The State Fair historically welcomes hundreds of thousands of people to the grounds in Harrington, many usually accepting that harsh summer heat is just a part of the fairgoing experience.

But this year, Mother nature has been more forgiving with temperatures this week peaking in the high 70s to low 80s and high 70s. Historical averages for this time frame favor the upper 80s and 90s range.

Some, like Mike and Deb Guagliardo, are enjoying the milder temperatures.

“It’s nice that the sun's not beating on us. Some days are hot, some days are like this, a little overcast, which is great.” they said.

Others, like Jack Miller, say the heat isn’t a factor in their enjoyment

“Don’t mind it- like I said, I’ve been coming here for 30 years, and it’s always hot. So it doesn’t bother me a bit.” he told DPM.

Fair cooling efforts -easily accessible indoor areas, misters and shade tents- remain in use at the state fair regardless of weather. The temperatures affect on attendance numbers, if any, remains to be seen.