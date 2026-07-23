Biggs Museum of Arts partners with DSU to bring experimental programming to Schwartz Center for Arts

The Biggs Museum begins its seven-month partnership with Delaware State University.

The Biggs Museum of American Art’s Schwartz Center for the Arts and Delaware State University envision the partnership as a mix of both arts events and musical performances.

Biggs Museum Director of Learning and Engagement Kate Huffman says the partnership is meant to bring new life to the Schwartz- which has been used mostly as a rental space in recent years.

“So it's really about expanding the programming that’s being offered by the Biggs currently, but then also creating more of this community element- diving into what’s here in Kent County, what Delaware State [University] has to offer with its students and working with them in a collaborative way to sort of reignite the Schwartz space." she said.

That includes an America 250 program from OperaDelaware, a youth athletics panel discussion scheduled for August and a showcase of jazz musicians in September- the names of which have not yet been announced.

Huffman says the partnership’s pilot phase gives them room for experimental programming.

"We’re again in the pilot process so we’re observing and we’re learning and we’re collecting feedback at all of these events. We’re planning a bit on-the-go with some of them because we really want to incorporate that community feedback- especially once school kicks off again, we want to get students involved in the conversation and help them build the content.” she said.

Huffman, who grew up in Dover, says the programming will be mostly focused on engaging local audiences and bringing arts and culture to the Downtown Dover area.

The partnership’s Schwartz programming will run through March of 2027.